Upstage Napa Valley will hold auditions for their winter and spring plays, “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World” and “The Lifespan of a Fact,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the St. Helena Public Library.
The performances for “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World” by Yussef El Guindi will be held Feb. 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and March 1, 6, 7, 8 in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. Rehearsals begin Jan. 8 and continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6:30 to 9:30 until the production.
To obtain scripts for the “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World” audition, call Artistic Director Sharie Renault at 341-3278. She is looking for aspiring actors in their 30s through 50s for: Musa (an Egyptian immigrant cab driver), Sheri (a quirky American waitress), Tayyib (Musa’s friend) and Abdallah (who is on a pilgrimage to Mecca).
This romantic comedy is about two star-crossed lovers — an Egyptian cab driver and an all-American waitress — who show us the positive elements of immigration and prove that, no matter where we’re from, we’re all on this human pilgrimage together.
You have free articles remaining.
Also under consideration is the comedy “The Lifespan of A Fact” by Jeremy Kareken, Gordon Murrell and Gordon Farrell.
The dialogue is a lively debate on the ethics of factual truth versus the beauty of all literary dishonesty. Auditions will be for the following characters: Jim Fingal (a young Harvard graduate employed as a fact-checker); Emily Penrose (owner of a New York magazine); John D’Agata (an essayist). For more information, email caravaggio1007@gmail.com.
As a local theater company, Upstage Napa Valley draws its actors almost entirely from the length of the valley — Napa to Calistoga. Its last play, “The Happy Ones,” concluded Oct. 20 and received standing ovations.