UpStage Napa Valley seeks scripts for second annual playwright festival

It isn’t necessary to be a published writer. You only need to be a Napa Valley resident and have the desire to write a play.

The prompt is “Looking for Normal … ," which can be taken in many directions. The play should be between 10 and 20 minutes long and written for no more than four performers in one location. Finalists will be announced mid-June. The local theater company will cast the characters and present the plays at a Napa Valley location, which will soon be announced.