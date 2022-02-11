UpStage Napa Valley seeks scripts for second annual playwright festival

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Seeking aspiring playwrights! UpStage Napa Valley is welcoming original scripts — now through May 15 — for their second annual playwright festival, PlayFest, this fall.
It isn’t necessary to be a published writer, you only need to be a Napa Valley resident and have the desire to write a play.
The prompt is “Looking for Normal … ," which can be taken in many directions. The play should be between 10 and 20 minutes long and written for no more than four performers in one location. Finalists will be announced mid-June. The local theater company will cast the characters and present the plays at a Napa Valley location, which will soon be announced.
Please submit by May 15 to UpStage Napa Valley, P.O. Box 277, Calistoga, CA 94515 or to
info@upstagenapavalley.org.
Photos: Musical filled with Broadway hits brings theater back to Napa Valley College stage
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
The cast of a Napa Valley College production of the musical revue "All Together Now!" rehearsed the song "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," from the movie "Mary Poppins," Tuesday evening. The musical, which runs Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, is NVC's first theatrical production to be presented inside the school's Performing Arts Center since the coronavirus pandemic halted live performances and public gatherings in California starting in March 2020.
Howard Yune/Register
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
Jonathen Blue sang "This Is the Moment," from the Broadway musical "Jekyll and Hyde," during a Tuesday recital of the revue "All Together Now!" mounted by Napa Valley College Performing Arts. The production, which runs at the NVC theater Saturday and Sunday, will be one of hundreds worldwide under that title to be presented over the weekend to celebrate the return of live theater performance after the lengthy shutdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Howard Yune/Register
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
This weekend's Napa Valley College production of the revue "All Together Now!" includes the 1978 ABBA hit "Take a Chance on Me," from the musical and film "Mamma Mia!" NVC will present the musical indoors at its on-campus Performing Arts Center, after moving theatrial performances to online streaming during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings.
Howard Yune/Register
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
The cast of Napa Valley College's production "All Together Now!" concluded a Tuesday rehearsal with the final number, "You Can't Stop the Beat" from the musical "Hairspray." The revue will be presented Saturday and Sunday inside NVC's Performing Arts Center, following a year of theater productions performed on streaming video while COVID-19 caused the cancellation of in-person entertainment.
Howard Yune/Register
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
"Seize the Day" from the musical "Newsies" is one of 15 songs from Broadway productions to be featured in Napa Valley College's revue "All Together Now!", which will be performed Saturday and Sunday.
Howard Yune/Register
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
Vienna Spezza (left, standing) and other cast members of Napa Valley College's revue "All Together Now!" rehearsed "Writing Down the Story of My Life," from "Junie B. Jones, the Musical," Tuesday night on the stage where performances will take place Saturday and Sunday.
Howard Yune/Register
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
Emma Sutherland sang "Astonishing" from the musical version of "Little Women" Tuesday night, during Napa Valley College Performing Arts' rehearsal of the revue "All Together Now!"
Howard Yune/Register
All Together Now! at Napa Valley College
The program of 15 songs from Broadway musicals in Napa Valley College's production of "All Together Now!", shown during a Tuesday night rehearsal, includes "Spread the Love Around" from the stage version of "Sister Act." NVC will present the revue Saturday and Sunday at its Performing Arts Center on campus.
Howard Yune/Register
