UpStage Napa Valley seeks scripts for second annual playwright festival

Deborah Todd, left, Barbara Barling and Russ Kladko in UpStage Napa Valley's Playwright festival production of "Peace, Love and Understanding."

Seeking aspiring playwrights! UpStage Napa Valley is welcoming original scripts — now through May 15 — for their second annual playwright festival, PlayFest, this fall.

It isn’t necessary to be a published writer, you only need to be a Napa Valley resident and have the desire to write a play.

The prompt is “Looking for Normal … ," which can be taken in many directions. The play should be between 10 and 20 minutes long and written for no more than four performers in one location. Finalists will be announced mid-June. The local theater company will cast the characters and present the plays at a Napa Valley location, which will soon be announced.

Please submit by May 15 to UpStage Napa Valley, P.O. Box 277, Calistoga, CA 94515 or to info@upstagenapavalley.org.

