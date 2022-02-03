UpStage Napa Valley to perform 'Dial M for Murder'

UpStage Napa Valley announces its upcoming production of "Dial M for Murder," the award-winning play by English playwright Frederick Knott.

Current plans are for the play to open Feb. 25 and run during weekends through March 13, however the local theater company is carefully watching the level of COVID-19 cases and will postpone a week or more if deemed unsafe to gather. Please check the performance status at www.upstagenapavalley.org or call 707-341-3278.

The productions of 'Dial M for Murder' will be held at the Newton Hall of Grace Episcopal Church, located at 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2:30 p.m.

"Dial M for Murder" was immortalized by Alfred Hitchcock in his 1954 film noir rendition, which earned Hitchcock his first Oscar. Since then, four cinematic remakes and countless stage productions have been mounted in both the U.S. and the U.K.

What makes a story endure on two continents for 68 years? A mind-bending combination of passion, greed, deceit, and the murder of someone not intended as the victim. UpStage Napa Valley’s new production of this classic murder mystery recreates the feel of the 1950s in a starkly black and white setting, while adding a modern twist. Even if you’ve seen versions of the film over the years, you’ll be challenged to guess the outcome.

The production features UpStage Napa Valley veteran actors: Lauren Haugen portrays the wealthy adulteress Margot Wendice; Russ Kladko as conniving husband Tony Wendice; and Paul Cotten as clever Chief Inspector Hubbard. Jack Stuart takes on the role of the cad Captain Lesgate, and Fred Ireland as Max Halliday, Margot’s love interest. UpStage Napa Valley’s artistic director Sharie Renault makes sure each actor brings their life experience to their role, thus creating truthful characters that morph and change as the play moves to the exciting finale.

Due to COVID's ever-changing presence, UpStage Napa Valley and Grace Episcopal Church have instituted the following safety precautions to insure the well-being of our staff and audience. To make your enjoyment of live theatre worry-free, audience members will be required to show identification and proof of vaccination (including booster) at the door and to wear masks while indoors. The UpStage staff has been screened for vaccinations and boosters, and will be masked. While actors will not be masked during the performance, they have been screened and will be COVID-tested before the start of each weekend. Rigorous cleaning protocols are in place inside and hand sanitizer will be available before entry. The audience for each performance will be limited to half the normal room capacity.