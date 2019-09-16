Upstage Napa Valley is launching its 2019-2020 season with “The Happy Ones,” by Julie Marie Myatt. The play, directed by Artistic Director Sharie Renault is performed by local talent Gabe Frey, Tony Banthuham, Fred Ireland, and Shannon Emery.
Performances begin the weekend of Oct. 5 and 6, and run Oct. 11, 12 and 13; and Oct. 18, 19 and 20. Tickets are available at www.upstagenapavalley.org, or reserve at will-call 707-341-3278. Prices are $25 for general admission, $15 for students, and $20 for groups. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 5 p.m.
All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring St., St Helena. During the 15-minute intermission, local wines and refreshments will be available.
“The Happy Ones,” which was the winner of the Schmitt Award for Outstanding New Play, is a poignant story dealing with the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The play is set in suburban Orange County in 1975. Walter Wells feels he is the happiest man on earth, with a beautiful wife, two great kids and a home with a pool. His life is one of contentment until fate strikes a devastating blow. A Vietnamese doctor—who has escaped as a refugee after the war and is dealing with his own deep sadness—slowly helps Wells find forgiveness and hope and in this uplifting—and surprisingly funny—play.
You have free articles remaining.
Performing in “The Happy Ones” are Gabriel Frey, cast as Walter Wells; Tony Banthutham, as Bao Ngo; Fred Ireland, as Gary Stuart, the Unitarian minister; and Shannon Emery plays the comedic role of divorcee Mary-Ellen Hughes, who is new to the neighborhood. This is Tony Banthutham first time on stage. Behind-the-scenes, Jan Bradley stage-manages the production, and Ben Casas and Alan Schneider run sound and lights.
As with all the Upstage Napa Valley plays, the actors and director will hold an open discussion with the audience at the conclusion of the performance.
“The Happy Ones ” is sponsored by El Lupo, Jose Lopez, visual designer, ellupo.com.