UpValley Family Centers and Nimbus Arts will host the 12th annual Día de los Muertos Community Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, at 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
Día de los Muertos is a pre-Columbian Mexican holiday dedicated to honoring loved ones who have passed away. For the past 11 years, UVFC and Nimbus Arts have co-hosted this vibrant and much-loved St. Helena event, bringing hundreds of community members together to connect with one another and celebrate the cultural diversity represented here upvalley.
Come enjoy diverse foods, regional Latin American dances and music, traditional altars made in honor of loved ones, and take part in creating artisan crafts. This free event is open to all ages. This year’s event will feature entertainment from the Ballet Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro, and student-run group Mariachi Luz de Oro de Berkeley. Face painting and free ice cream (provided by Umpqua Bank) will be popular for the young children attending. A feast of tacos, flautas, aguas frescas and more will be available for purchase. UVFC will also showcase various services that are provided to the community.
As UVFC celebrates its 20th anniversary, this year’s Día de los Muertos Community Celebration is expected to be more special than ever, and all are welcome.
Our Día de los Muertos Community Celebration is generously sponsored by:
The Cave Company, Alan & Sarah Galbraith, The Doctors Company, Fit NV, Napa Valley Wealth Management, Congressman Mike Thompson, Jones Family Vineyards, Umpqua Bank, Westamerica Bank, City of St. Helena, and Damian Maldonado Memorial Foundation.