UpValley Family Centers’ 7th annual online auction begins Feb. 19

The UpValley Family Centers’ 7th annual online auction, VIVA! Napa Valley, opens at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 19.
Featuring fine collectible wines, superb dining, exceptional hospitality experiences, and unique activities, VIVA! Napa Valley is sure to offer something for everyone. Visit viva2021.givesmart.com to learn more and register to bid.
VIVA! Napa Valley is the signature annual fundraiser for the UpValley Family Centers, which provides a broad range of services that build resilience, foster stability, and promote equity for vulnerable and low-wage households in Napa’s rural north. Your participation in the auction helps ensure that all members of our community have access to the resources they need to secure health and well-being for their families, to achieve stability in uncertain times, and to access new opportunities for growth.
For more than 20 years, UpValley Family Centers has been the primary trusted resource for low-income communities in the northern Napa Valley, serving as a one-stop shop for access to the resources people need to survive, and thrive. Through its multiple community- and school-based offices, they offer a comprehensive scope of programs and services to over 3,000 clients - from babies to seniors - every year.
