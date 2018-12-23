Norma Ferriz, Operations Director for UpValley Family Centers, has been selected as Citizen of the Year by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
Ferriz goes above and beyond to make her community a better place - not just in her role as Operations Director for UpValley Family Centers for over ten years - but also enthusiastically leading a Girl Scouts Troop, serving on the St. Helena Star Editorial Board, providing countless hours of volunteer service as a Soroptimist and as an advocate for the environment, and much more, the chamber said.
Other winners of the Chamber’s annual Celebrate St. Helena awards are Marcus Robbins and Wayne Armstrong’s Pennyweight for Business of the Year, Stephanie Iacobacci of the St. Helena Recreation Department for Employee of the Year, and St. Helena Preschool For All for Nonprofit of the Year.