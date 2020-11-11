UpValley Family Centers: Key signs you're being scammed

Collins and Lewis acknowledge that prevention can be difficult. Scammers cast a wide net, and they’re getting more and more sophisticated. It can be hard to tell a fraudulent email from a legitimate one, especially if you aren’t fully familiar with online communication. Grifters also take advantage of our better nature. We all want to live in a world where we can trust others, and where people can help one another without being taken advantage of. Most of us are eager to avoid conflict – and when we’re told there’s an issue, we want to set it right.

Perhaps the most important sign of a scam, Collins says, is a sense of urgency – so when you receive a call, email, text message, or letter that spurs you to take quick action on something, force yourself to take a beat. Would the Federal Reserve really call you from a number with an Arizona area code to let you know a warrant was out for your arrest? Would your bank really send you an email with a strange link to verify your personal information? If you have any doubts at all, do some proactive investigation. If your grandson called from a strange number and urgently asked you to send him cash, hang up and call him back at the number you have on file for him. If Wells Fargo texted you to say there’s a problem with your account, look for the customer service number on the back of your ATM card (or look it up online), and call them to verify. If you receive a check in the mail, ask your bank if it’s legitimate before you deposit it – and do not withdraw any of the funds (let alone send them off to an unknown recipient) until you’re sure that the check has cleared. In sum, Collins emphasizes, always take a step back and assess. The urgency of a scam is meant to lower your defenses and keep you from asking too many questions. But a legitimate request is never so urgent that you can’t take a moment to verify its claims.