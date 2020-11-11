UpValley Family Centers: Key signs you're being scammed

A few months ago, Norma’s landlord gave her 30 days’ notice: he planned to sell the house where she lived with her children and their spouses.
For weeks they scoured local housing ads, with no luck. But then, finally, Norma’s daughter found something. It was right in their neighborhood, big enough for all of them, and the rent was affordable. The photos showed an adorable house with an Available sign posted outside; it almost seemed too good to be true. Norma’s daughter called the listed phone number; the owner told her he was unexpectedly out of state, but he’d overnight them a key if they could send him a deposit. With less than a week before they’d have to move, they were relieved to be able to move forward so quickly; the next morning, Norma cashed in her most recent unemployment check, pooled it together with cash provided by her children, and sent it all to the address the owner had provided.
But a few days later, when a key still hadn’t materialized, they began to worry. They drove over to the house, and there on the Available sign was a phone number – a different number. Norma’s daughter dialed it, reached a real estate agency, and learned that the house wasn’t for rent at all; it was for sale. The agent advised them to call the police, because they may have been scammed. Indeed, the police later confirmed; Norma and her kids were in fact not the only ones who had been taken advantage of by this grifter. There would be an investigation, though the detective warned them it was unlikely they’d recover their money. Norma and her family were devastated: they now faced a move without anywhere to go, and they’d lost the hard-earned money they needed for a security deposit. Today they’re living with relatives, still looking for a new place to rent.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has noted an uptick in phone and email scam reports recently, says Donna Lewis, a paralegal for the Consumer and Environmental Protection Unit. Perhaps the sense of isolation created by the pandemic leaves us all a little more vulnerable: we rely on phone and internet more than ever before, and we may not always have another person around to help us decide whether a request we received is trustworthy. And scammers, Lewis surmises, are taking advantage of that.
Lots of schemes are making the rounds lately, ranging from complete fraud to merely questionable business practices. There are phone calls – purportedly from the IRS, the Social Security Administration, or another government agency – that say your account has been locked. There are text messages about a waiting package; and letters that announce you’ve won the lottery. In an especially brazen scheme, scammers are calling elderly individuals and posing as a grandchild in trouble, asking for an urgent money transfer.
More examples of recent scams can be found on the Consumer Protection Unit’s website; and anyone who believes they may have been the target of a scam is encouraged to contact the unit to file a complaint. But, cautions Deputy District Attorney Pat Collins, the key with incidents like this is prevention. Questionable business practices can often be addressed, but fraudulent scams are incredibly difficult to prosecute. Perpetrators often operate from outside of the Sheriff’s jurisdiction, and hide behind anonymous IP (internet) addresses and P.O. boxes.
Collins and Lewis acknowledge that prevention can be difficult. Scammers cast a wide net, and they’re getting more and more sophisticated. It can be hard to tell a fraudulent email from a legitimate one, especially if you aren’t fully familiar with online communication. Grifters also take advantage of our better nature. We all want to live in a world where we can trust others, and where people can help one another without being taken advantage of. Most of us are eager to avoid conflict – and when we’re told there’s an issue, we want to set it right.
But still, Collins advises, there are ways to protect yourself. Look for the telltale signs of a scam: for example, keep in mind that a government agency will never cold-call you and ask for your Social Security number. A good rule of thumb is to never give out personal information to an unsolicited caller. Another telltale sign of a scam involves requests for money transactions that are difficult to trace. Requests for a Western Union transfer, or gift cards, should always be taken as a red flag.
Perhaps the most important sign of a scam, Collins says, is a sense of urgency – so when you receive a call, email, text message, or letter that spurs you to take quick action on something, force yourself to take a beat. Would the Federal Reserve really call you from a number with an Arizona area code to let you know a warrant was out for your arrest? Would your bank really send you an email with a strange link to verify your personal information? If you have any doubts at all, do some proactive investigation. If your grandson called from a strange number and urgently asked you to send him cash, hang up and call him back at the number you have on file for him. If Wells Fargo texted you to say there’s a problem with your account, look for the customer service number on the back of your ATM card (or look it up online), and call them to verify. If you receive a check in the mail, ask your bank if it’s legitimate before you deposit it – and do not withdraw any of the funds (let alone send them off to an unknown recipient) until you’re sure that the check has cleared. In sum, Collins emphasizes, always take a step back and assess. The urgency of a scam is meant to lower your defenses and keep you from asking too many questions. But a legitimate request is never so urgent that you can’t take a moment to verify its claims.
Legitimate businesses may sometimes use that same sense of urgency in their sales tactics. Though this approach is by no means fraudulent, awareness of this strategy can nevertheless be valuable for consumers. For example, insurance agents might make cold calls during open enrollment season, taking advantage of Medicare’s complexity and most consumers’ lack of expertise to persuade policyholders to make certain changes to their plans before the deadline. Again, resisting that sense of urgency can be helpful. It is everyone’s right to take some time to think before making any changes, and no legitimate agent with your best interest in mind would compel you to “act now” or lose the opportunity.
Whenever you have doubts about an urgent request, whether potentially fraudulent or just a little pushy, it can be helpful also to get a second opinion from someone you trust. This might be difficult during the pandemic as we face social isolation, but if you don’t have someone in your home, other trusted resources are just a phone call away. If you have any questions about Medicare open enrollment and its multiple options, you can reach out to the Medicare Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, or HICAP, at (800) 434-0222 or www.SASNB.org/HICAP. If you think you may be targeted by a scam, call your local police department. You can also contact the Sheriff’s Consumer Protection Unit at (707) 253-4059 or daconsumer@countyofnapa.org. And finally, the UpValley Family Centers is always available for support, resources, and information. Call its main line at (707) 965-5010, or call (707) 341-3185 to reach its senior services program.
