UpValley Family Centers partners with schools for mental health, addiction help

School campuses have a uniquely effective role to play in establishing that kind of network. Teachers, counselors, and other school staff interact with kids all day, every day; they can and should build relationships of trust with students and their families. That puts them in a unique position both to notice when something might be going on, and to then suggest resources and services that might help address the challenge.

That’s precisely what Student Assistance Programs do. Endorsed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a SAP revolves around a Coordinator who acts as a central collection point for referrals, which can be made by teachers, administrators, school counselors, and even peers and families themselves. The SAP Coordinator then works with each referred student or family to determine what supports they might benefit from — whether it’s after school tutoring, mental health counseling, immigration services, assistance with enrollment in benefit programs, or something else.

What makes student assistance programs so uniquely effective is what comes next. After suggesting a resource or service referral, the SAP Coordinator provides what you might call navigation assistance: he or she follows up and offers support to make sure that an actual connection is made.