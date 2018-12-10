UpValley Family Centers is seeking Volunteers to assist with their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) in 2019.
For 17 years, the UpValley Family Centers has helped low-income individuals and families with free tax preparation assistance. Since 2010 the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program has helped generate over $5.4 million in refunds, providing a significant boost for low-income households and for the local economy.
The Centers offer tax assistance services from January through April at their offices in St. Helena and Calistoga, as well as on site at the St. Helena Library.
“We are looking for volunteers who would like to give back to their local community,” said Joleen Cantera, UVFC’s Economic Success Manager.
No experience is required, UVFC will provide free training and materials. Continuing education credits may also be available. If preparing taxes is not for you, UVFC is also seeking volunteers to help check in clients and prepare intake forms. Both English and Spanish-speaking individuals are invited to apply.
All VITA volunteers are required to complete a certification before working with clients. In addition, volunteers will gather in January to become familiar with VITA locations and procedures, and to meet other VITA volunteers.
All volunteers may choose their preferred shift at the time of sign-up and will commit to their shift during the tax season of January to April.
“Volunteering with VITA was a rewarding experience,” said Tim Knutson, retired Chevron Senior Counsel and 2018 VITA volunteer. “It opened my eyes to the challenges local families are facing. I very much enjoyed working with UpValley Family Centers; its value to the community is obvious.”
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Joleen Cantera at 707-965-5010, ext. 311 and register by selecting your preferred site in St. Helena or Calistoga by visiting: https://volunteer.uwba.org/eks-napa.
This program is generously funded by Citibank, Mechanics Bank, Napa Valley Community Foundation, Auction Napa Valley/Napa Valley Vintners, United Way of the Bay Area, Wells Fargo Bank, and many individual donors.