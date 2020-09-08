UpValley Family Centers supports distance learning challenges for students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucy is a sophomore, and it’s safe to say that going back to school this year has been unlike any prior experience she’s had. “It’s not like you can just go to Target and get everything you need,” she explains. She has no use this year for the notebooks, pens, backpacks, and other supplies that she’s always relied on. School and homework now take place entirely on her laptop, at home.

Instead of a Target run, getting ready for school this year meant setting up the computer and wi-fi hotspot she received from school. Lucy created a dedicated spot for herself in the dining room. The other option was her bed, she says, but there would have been too many distractions there. Other than that, she’s focused mostly on what she calls “mental preparation”: adjusting her expectations, being open to studying and communicating in new ways, and making plans to stay in touch with her friends outside of class.

Lucy’s peers, teachers, and administrators have been hard at work on the same kind of mental preparation. The start of this year has been dominated by a pervasive sense of uncertainty. At a time when families are perhaps more than ever in need of the support and routine that schools can provide, the pandemic is keeping campuses closed – and yet another fire brought the looming threat of evacuation orders.