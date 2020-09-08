UpValley Family Centers supports distance learning challenges for students

Lucy is a sophomore, and it’s safe to say that going back to school this year has been unlike any prior experience she’s had. “It’s not like you can just go to Target and get everything you need,” she explains. She has no use this year for the notebooks, pens, backpacks, and other supplies that she’s always relied on. School and homework now take place entirely on her laptop, at home.
Instead of a Target run, getting ready for school this year meant setting up the computer and wi-fi hotspot she received from school. Lucy created a dedicated spot for herself in the dining room. The other option was her bed, she says, but there would have been too many distractions there. Other than that, she’s focused mostly on what she calls “mental preparation”: adjusting her expectations, being open to studying and communicating in new ways, and making plans to stay in touch with her friends outside of class.
Lucy’s peers, teachers, and administrators have been hard at work on the same kind of mental preparation. The start of this year has been dominated by a pervasive sense of uncertainty. At a time when families are perhaps more than ever in need of the support and routine that schools can provide, the pandemic is keeping campuses closed – and yet another fire brought the looming threat of evacuation orders.
The worry is that the shift to virtual school will lead to learning setbacks, especially for those students who already faced barriers to success. Even without a pandemic or wildfire, it takes more than smarts to do well in school. Students need a safe environment to study in, supports that help them manage stress, and a solid command of the language spoken in class. They need nutritious food, decent health, sufficient school supplies, and access to learning resources — like a library, or the internet. They need adults who care about their success, who can offer support, and who can advocate for their wellbeing. And to play that kind of nurturing role, those adults in turn need resources, too — like enough free time outside of work, their own emotional support systems, and a basic understanding of the school system and what’s expected of students.
For families who already struggle to create these conditions for success, the challenges are even greater this year. Distance learning presents a huge hurdle for families who don’t have a computer or internet at home, not to mention for those who don’t have a stable home to begin with. Moreover, the shuttering of campus hasn’t only suspended in-person classes, but also complicated access to all the other resources that schools provide and families rely on — after-school clubs and sports, free or reduced-price meals, counseling, and more. And without teachers and administrators physically present to make sure students are in class and paying attention, families are called upon to play a much larger role in navigating their kids’ school day —creating a significant dilemma for parents who have a job that can’t be done from home, or who don’t speak English, or who aren’t familiar with computers and virtual meeting platforms.
Knowing all this, Upvalley school districts and their nonprofit partners are working hard to support families in every way they can. Districts have distributed laptops to every student, as well as hotspots to families without a home internet connection. Staff are making themselves available to help families set their computers up with all the apps and connections they need. Teachers understand that developing relationships with their students is critical for learning success, and are trying new ways to engage kids without the advantage of in-person interaction. Meanwhile, the cafeteria is providing school meals for pick-up, school counselors are offering appointments via phone, and the sports programs are hopeful about picking back up, in some modified form, later in the fall.
At this year’s Back To School celebration, which took the form of a drive-through event, UpValley Family Centers distributed a printed resource guide, full of information about the services that continue to be available to families. The Family Centers’ teen mentorship program continues with virtual group sessions and one-on-one check-ins. And through its new Student and Family Assistance Program (made possible with Master Settlement Agreement funds from Napa County’s Department of Health and Human Services), the family center is expanding its work with the schools to ensure that both students and families are connected with appropriate support services. Services like assistance with enrollment in Medi-Cal, connections to health and wellness resources, parenting support, adult education opportunities, and the family center’s ongoing COVID-19 emergency aid program.
Lucy says the first few weeks of school involved a lot of troubleshooting. There were internet or login issues here and there, and she and her family simply had to figure out how to all be together during the day without interrupting one another’s learning. Luckily, she recounts, the teachers have been very understanding. “If you’re late to class, they get it,” she explains. “Maybe you had to help your sibling log on to class. Or maybe the internet was spotty.” And at home, a pair of headphones for everyone has worked wonders. By now, Lucy and her family have settled into somewhat of a new routine: her dad helps her younger siblings log in to their classes in the morning before he leaves for work; and when it’s time for lunch, her mom has a meal ready on the table. When Lucy’s classes finish for the day around 3 p.m., she does her homework — also virtually — and then finds some time to connect with friends.
In all honesty, Lucy feels, this new system has been draining. But she’s convinced that with a little flexibility and open-mindedness, everything will work out. She’s focusing on the positives: the extra family time she gets at lunch, for example. And, she says, all of these new virtual skills she’s learned, the way she’s had to stretch herself, will ultimately only make her stronger. Somehow, she’s sure, all of this will come in handy in the future.
