UpValley Family Centers' to provide preschool readiness for kids, families

When schools closed in March 2020, so did preschools, playgroups, and other resources for the youngest learners. As older kids navigated distance learning, parents found themselves faced with the task of planning activities for their little ones that, if at all possible, still furthered their cognitive and emotional development.
“Sometimes as a parent you just run out of ideas,” says Irais, who has a 5- and 3-year old at home. And what’s more, she adds, “adjusting to all of this unknown change wasn’t easy for my kids.” Young kids may not yet be aware of everything that goes on in the world, but they’re certainly attuned to changes in routine, and the general sense of uncertainty that held the world in its grip this past year was palpable for them, too. It made Irais all the more eager to find fun activities that could help her kids feel engaged, stimulated – and reassured.
Kids under five are just beginning their journey of learning in the world, but those first few years of life are a crucial time for development, laying a foundation of cognitive and motor skills that can make the difference between success and struggle throughout later life. Indeed, early learning research shows that a child’s ability to participate in some kind of preschool experience is a crucial factor for predicting later success in school, and even their career. But preschool is neither required nor universally funded by the government — and so many young children, primarily those from low- or moderate-income backgrounds living in a high-cost area, never get the opportunity to participate in structured early learning activities. By the time they enter Kindergarten, this sets up a gap in skills and abilities that can persist and expand throughout a child’s life, stacking their odds against success.
With the pandemic shuttering both schools and preschools, experts suspect that fewer young learners than ever were able to participate in structured early learning resources this year, widening this so-called Kindergarten Readiness gap.
UpValley Family Centers’ Niños Activos bilingual early learning playgroups, too, were suspended. To continue supporting families with young children, the program team instead put together take-home activity kits that gave parents something fun, engaging, and educational to do with their kids at home. The team also recorded bilingual storytime videos, featuring Rosa Cachú reading a book, and posted them on Facebook. Thanks to a generous donation from Copperfield’s Books and the Junior League of Napa and Sonoma, the Family Centers was able to distribute books to young families. And in December, the Family Centers’ annual gingerbread decorating event (made possible by the partnership of Adventist Health St. Helena) went virtual: more than 70 families participated, sending in photos and videos of their creations.
Irais was deeply grateful for these resources. “Rosa Cachú would take the time to give me a call and let me know there were supplies ready to be picked up. It helped my kids be more active, and it helped me as a parent to be more creative and dedicate more time to them.”
Now, as the next school year approaches and families are beginning to register their 5-year-olds for Kindergarten, UpValley Family Centers is further ramping up its efforts to provide early learning and school readiness resources for local families.
Through a new partnership with Community Resources for Children (CRC), UVFC is hosting a free monthly virtual playgroup. Each playgroup features a fun craft, a movement activity, some singing, and of course story-time. Kits with craft supplies are distributed to participating families ahead of time; often the team is able to include a copy of the book that will be read to keep at home. iPads are available to borrow for participating families who don’t have a device at home. Each group is bilingual, led by UVFC’s Rosa Cachu in partnership with Stephanie Shieh, a licensed Kindergarten teacher. The curriculum is designed to help foster Kindergarten readiness skills — such as fine and gross motor skills, following simple directions, recognizing shapes, numbers, and letters, and more — and the playgroup facilitators are able to evaluate kids’ development in real time via video, which means they can then help parents identify any particular skill areas to focus their at-home activities on. Each monthly playgroup is offered in two sessions, for up to 15 families each.
This summer, the Family Centers will also be partnering with the Calistoga Joint Unified School District to offer Summer Bridge, a 4-week kindergarten readiness program intended for incoming Kindergarteners who have no previous preschool experience.
Over three hours a day, four days a week, Summer Bridge helps kids get familiar with the basic skills they’ll need in Kindergarten. Things like recognizing their name in writing, safely using scissors, being able to say goodbye and leave mom and dad in the morning, using the bathroom on their own, sharing school supplies, participating in group activities, or paying attention to the teacher. The program will be taught at Calistoga Elementary, which means participants also get the opportunity to get to know the campus before school starts. Each participating child will receive a backpack full of school supplies, so they’ll be ready for success in the Fall.
And while their kids are developing Kindergarten skills, Summer Bridge offers a weekly session for parents, as well. These offer an opportunity for families to get familiar with the ins and outs of the school system: the facilitator will talk about where to go for help, how to communicate with your child’s teacher, what’s expected of parents, how to establish healthy homework routines, and more.
The transition to Kindergarten is a big one, and can be daunting — especially after a year like 2020. But UVFC and the Calistoga Joint Unified School District hope that these resources can help families and their children feel more prepared for success. If you’d like to participate in, or learn more about, the virtual Niños Activos playgroups or Summer Bridge, please call the UpValley Family Centers at (707) 965-5010.