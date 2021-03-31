UpValley Family Centers' to provide preschool readiness for kids, families

When schools closed in March 2020, so did preschools, playgroups, and other resources for the youngest learners. As older kids navigated distance learning, parents found themselves faced with the task of planning activities for their little ones that, if at all possible, still furthered their cognitive and emotional development.

“Sometimes as a parent you just run out of ideas,” says Irais, who has a 5- and 3-year old at home. And what’s more, she adds, “adjusting to all of this unknown change wasn’t easy for my kids.” Young kids may not yet be aware of everything that goes on in the world, but they’re certainly attuned to changes in routine, and the general sense of uncertainty that held the world in its grip this past year was palpable for them, too. It made Irais all the more eager to find fun activities that could help her kids feel engaged, stimulated – and reassured.