UpValley Family Center's VIVA! Napa Valley auction begins Feb. 25

UpValley Family Centers’ eighth annual online auction, VIVA! Napa Valley, will be open for bidding starting at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25 through 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. The auction will feature hard-to-get wines and collections, dining events, experiences, and vintner hospitality.

VIVA! Napa Valley is the Family Centers’ signature annual fundraiser.

Bid on an elevated tasting pass exploring “A Tale of Two Valleys” from Duckhorn Portfolio — including experiences at all four of their renowned properties in Napa and Anderson Valleys; a bespoke culinary experience at Trinchero Napa Valley Winery; or a two-night stay at the renovated and re-imagined Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs.

An exclusive preview of lots will begin on Monday, Feb. 21. To visit both the preview and the live auction, go to viva2022.givesmart.com.

“Participation in VIVA! Napa Valley ensures more than 3,500 people of all ages every year can access a broad range of free programs and services in our community — including early learning playgroups, youth mentoring, immigration services, family and senior wellness, financial coaching, tax preparation, and disaster preparedness and recovery. The Family Center is doing essential work for essential workers –helping our community recover from the pandemic and wildfires," said Kristen Georges, UpValley Family Centers’ Board President. "We hope community members will lend support by bidding on auction items and spreading the word about our fundraiser.”

All proceeds from the auction support the UpValley Family Centers’ programs and its mission to provide guidance, support, and resources in the community, in the home, and for the individual, so that everyone can achieve a better life. For more than 20 years, the UpValley Family Centers has been the primary trusted resource for economically disadvantaged communities in the northern Napa Valley, serving as a one-stop shop for access to the resources people need to survive, and thrive. Register to bid at viva2022.givesmart.com or by texting viva2022 to 76278.

VIVA! Napa Valley 2022 is sponsored by First American Title Company of Napa and 55 Degrees. Auction lots have been generously donated by many local businesses and individuals.