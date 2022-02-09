Upvalley Valentine's Day wine and dine specials

Seeking last-minute Valentine’s Day (or weekend) plans? Here are a few special experiences being offered Upvalley.

Calistoga

Truss Restaurant Bar + Kitchen

Truss’ Valentine’s weekend dinner is a four-course meal of oysters with caviar; mushroom and truffle tortellini, a choice of roasted squab or Maine lobster and passion fruit dark chocolate with rose and lychee. The menu is $155 per person. Add a Truss caviar supplement for $150 per couple.

Seatings are available from 4 to 10 p.m. from Feb. 11 to 14. The meal can also be served on the terrace in a private igloo for an additional cost. For information and reservations, visit OpenTable or call 707-709-2100.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley, 400 Silverado Trail North.

Elusa Winery

Stop in for a tasting session at Calistoga’s recently opened Elusa Winery by winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown.

The winery features distinctive wines, world-class hospitality, high-design, and a picturesque, 4.7-acre organic vineyard backdrop. Whether you’re celebrating on Feb. 12, 13 or 14, there are still a handful of timeslots available between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to book.

The Exploration of Elusa tasting experience is an immersive journey where guests learn the process from grape to glass, concluding with a tasting of Elusa wines and a delectable pairing of local cheeses. Cost is $100 per person.

Elusa is located at 400 Silverado Trail, (707) 403-6644.

House of Better, Dr. Wilkinson's Resort

Offering elevated food and service in a romantic yet laid back backyard setting, House of Better’s Valentine’s Day menu includes sparkling rosé, Winter Kale Salad, New Mexican Stuffed Sopaipillas, and Chef Logan’s signature pies.

Additionally, with the “Month of Love” package, guests who book a stay in February, for February, March or April, can enjoy romance-filled perks for midweek stays like spa credit, local rosé, delectable chocolates, and essential oils.

House of Better is located in the Dr. Wilkinson's Resort, 1507 Lincoln Ave. Houseofbetter.com.

St. Helena

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen

Brasswood Bar + Kitchen will offer a la carte specials for in-house dining guests on Feb. 12, 13 and 14. These include Dungeness crab soup, open-faced lobster ravioli, pan-seared salmon, braised lamb shank, mini chocolate decadence cake and chocolate martini shooters.

3111 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, www.brasswood.com

Press

Press will serve a seven-course Valentine's dinner on Feb. 13 and 14. The menu will feature a lobster en brioche for two, as well as two dessert courses: Floating Island, lychee-rose sorbet, Meyer lemon, and chocolate crème, pomegranate caramel, yogurt sorbet.

The price is $150 per person (wine pairing and supplemental extras available)

Book at www.exploretock.com or through www.pressnapavalley.com.

Press, 587 St. Helena Highway St., St. Helena, 707-967-0550

Raymond Vineyards Valentine Brunch

Treat your Valentine to bottomless mimosas and brunch at the Raymond Vineyards guesthouse on Sunday, Feb. 13. Choose classic eggs Benedict with fruit and home-style potatoes or chilaquiles with roasted tomatillo salsa. The 1½-hour experience costs $95 per person with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. for 20 people at each.

For more information, call 707-963-6914 or email donnell.shuster@boisset.com.

Raymond Vineyards, 1584 St Helena Highway, St Helena