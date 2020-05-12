Upvalley's Rianda House: Busier than ever

Responding to hardship is not new to many older adults. In May, we celebrate Older Americans Month acknowledging countless contributions older adults have made to shape, nurture, guide, grow, and support our community to be what it is today. Our annual Rally4Rianda fundraiser is a tribute to our own local pioneers like Vera Trinchero Torres, Mike Hardy, Jean Rianda, Mary Novak, and this year John Shafer. Instead of gathering in-person this year for the Rally4Rianda Community Celebration and Classic Car Show, we are rallying in a new way! Older adults and Rianda House need your support now more than ever. We invite you to rally for local older adults by making a donation on our website and by displaying a Rally4Rianda lawn sign in your yard to show your support and care for the older adults in our community. If you would like a Rally4Rianda sign for your front yard, please reach out to us.