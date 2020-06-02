V Foundation Wine Celebration goes virtual for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The V Foundation Wine Celebration will go virtual for 2020, presenting “MOMENTUM 2.0,” a digital auction experience on Aug. 8.

Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised more than $115 million for cancer research and related programs.

Usually it takes place over three days and includes a scientific symposium. The event culminates in a gala dinner and wine auction.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, a North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The Foundation has funded more than $250 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Event proceeds benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation.

Additional details on the event will be available in the coming weeks.

For more, visit winecelebration.org.