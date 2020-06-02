V Foundation Wine Celebration goes virtual for 2020

V Foundation Wine Celebration goes virtual for 2020

The 2019 V Foundation's Wine Celebration Gala Auction at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual wine celebration will become a virtual event. 

 V Foundation Wine Celebration photo

The V Foundation Wine Celebration will go virtual for 2020, presenting “MOMENTUM 2.0,” a digital auction experience on Aug. 8.

Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration, benefiting the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised more than $115 million for cancer research and related programs.

Usually it takes place over three days and includes a scientific symposium. The event culminates in a gala dinner and wine auction.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, a North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator. The Foundation has funded more than $250 million in cancer research grants nationwide. Event proceeds benefit cancer research funded by the V Foundation.

Additional details on the event will be available in the coming weeks.

For more, visit winecelebration.org.

