V Foundation Wine Celebration teams up with ESPN

The V Foundation for Cancer Research and ESPN will team up for V for Victory, a one-hour television special hosted by ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi and Hannah Storm, on Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. on ABC as part of the Wine Celebration’s 2020 virtual event.
The special will highlight the power and hope of cancer survivor stories from the sports world and the importance of supporting cancer research. Storm and ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas will be joined by Stand Up To Cancer co-founder Katie Couric.
Elements of V for Victory will include:
- The stories of University of Minnesota football player Casey O’Brien, a five-time cancer survivor; and Leah Still, daughter of former NFL player Devon Still who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma in 2014 at the age of 4.
- A reflection on the late Stuart Scott and the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.
- An interview with Couric and Dr. Bill Nelson, head of the V Foundation’s Scientific Advisory Committee from Johns Hopkins University.
- A discussion with Bilas, Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson on Jim Valvano, their time on the court together and their shared mission as V Foundation board members.
- A message from LeBron James to Leah Still congratulating her on five-year cancer-free mark.
- ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale’s own memories of Valvano and why carrying on Valvano’s mission through the V Foundation is important.
- A musical performance by multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer.
“Like elite athletes and sports stars, the best young cancer researchers have been sidelined briefly by the coronavirus epidemic,” said Nelson, chairman of the V Foundation Scientific Advisory Committee and director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Now, these innovative scientists are ready to get back into the game. With your support, the V Foundation can provide these V Scholars the funds they need for Victory Over Cancer.”
V for Victory is a new element of this year’s V Foundation Wine Celebration. Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration has raised more than $115 million for cancer research and related programs.
