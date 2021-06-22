 Skip to main content
Vintner Dinner Series at Tamber Bey Winery in Calistoga with Chef Nash Cognetti

Tamber Bey Vineyards
Submitted photo

Tamber Bey Winery has partnered with Chef Nash Cognetti of Tre Posti to host a dinner series paired with Tamber Bey’s current release and library wines in the new Ambassador Club Room at the Calistoga winery.

The series begins June 25 and runs monthly through October. 

The evening will begin with a wine reception in the new courtyard adjacent to the winery. Chef Cognetti will be making his hand-pulled fresh mozzarella al minuto, paired with a choice of Tamber Bey’s new LamBentz Sauvignon Blanc, Fore Family Vineyard Rosé or the Sans Chêne Chardonnay.

As the sun sets, guests will move into the newly completed Ambassador Club Room for a four-course dinner paired with Tamber Bey’s current releases and library wines. Host/vintner Barry Waitte will lead a lively evening of food and wine.

Each seating is limited to 20 guests. Cost per person is $275. For information, menu, and reservations email wine@tamberbey.com.

