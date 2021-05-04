Visit Calistoga Art Center's Virtual Gallery, support local artists

The Calistoga Art Center invites you to view our Virtual Gallery for fun, for inspiration, and to find one-of-a-kind art pieces to purchase. Each purchase supports both the artist and the CAC.

The Calistoga Art Center, based at the Fairgrounds on N. Oak Street, has historically been home to classes and workshops from toddlers to seniors. The pandemic curtailed its activities, and it has had to adapt. CAC continues to serve our area, offering free art kits for family-friendly creative experiences; opportunities for creative expression with Words Up Wednesday and Creative Lives webpages; most recently, it organized the Calistoga Poetry Walk, showcasing original or favorite poems submitted by the community. Currently CAC is slowly opening its doors for physical classes, workshops and summer art camps.