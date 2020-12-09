Visit to Clover Flat Landfill prompts student's fashion sustainability project

I spent the morning with the manager of the Clover Flat Landfill to do a fashion photoshoot highlighting thrifted clothing in order to illustrate that there can be beauty in repurposed clothes and to inspire others to consider the alternative to buying new garments that will eventually end up in a landfill.

As we head into the holiday season, as consumers, we can become more aware and mindful about where our clothes come from and who makes the garments we wear on a daily basis.

If you are interested in shopping at stores focused on sustainable clothing, here are a few ideas to consider: When shopping local, Lolo's and Sportago in St. Helena and Community Projects, Inc. and Goodwill in Napa.

If you are looking to shop online, check out Everlane, Lucy and Yak, ThredUp, Verloop, Tradesy, Vestiaire Collective, and The RealReal.

Daphne Steele is a senior at St. Helena High School.