Volunteer to be a Read Aloud partner at Calistoga Elementary School

Dr. Seuss

Soroptimist RAPPer Monica Garibay at Calistoga Elementary School in 2019 on Dr. Seuss's birthday, encouraging reading with Read Across America.

 Submitted photo

Newspaper readers have an interest in the written word so would you, readers, like to pass on the pleasure of reading to our young community members?  

The Read Aloud Partners Program at Calistoga Elementary School, sponsored by Soroptimist International of Calistoga, has permission for RAPPers to return to campus if fully vaccinated and willing to wear masks on campus.

Mrs. Judy Barrett, a long time RAPPer for 6th graders recently wrote, "Among the best experiences for me as the Reader has been to glance up and see someone (often a boy) totally engaged in hearing the story, imagination firing on all cylinders. I truly believe those students will love to read throughout their lives, and what a privilege it has been to help ignite that spark." 

Another very long time RAPPer, Mrs. Shari Hanson said, "I’ll miss it, but after nine years, I think it’s time for others to have the joy of reading to a class of hungry minds.”  

So if you can commit to about 30 minutes a week to come and read aloud to a class of eager children—from Kindergarten to 6th graders, The Read Aloud Program would appreciate hearing from you. And the extra reward is that three times a year the program provides book gifts to all students to take home to build home libraries in our community. Dr. Catherine Snow, Professor of Education at Harvard University says it best: “Young children who have access to books in the home and who are read aloud to regularly have the best chance of becoming successful readers.”  

Please contact Trudy Bouligny for more information. 707-738-1230 or tbouligny@gmail.com

While parents and educators have been focusing on home-schooling and getting kids back in the classroom, another crisis has been brewing. American kids have a serious problem with reading. 25 million children are affected by the literacy crisis in the U.S. In 2019, 2/3 of 4th graders were not proficient readers and as they moved through school, the gap widened. Source by: Stringr

