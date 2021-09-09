Volunteer to be a Read Aloud partner at Calistoga Elementary School

Newspaper readers have an interest in the written word so would you, readers, like to pass on the pleasure of reading to our young community members?

The Read Aloud Partners Program at Calistoga Elementary School, sponsored by Soroptimist International of Calistoga, has permission for RAPPers to return to campus if fully vaccinated and willing to wear masks on campus.

Mrs. Judy Barrett, a long time RAPPer for 6th graders recently wrote, "Among the best experiences for me as the Reader has been to glance up and see someone (often a boy) totally engaged in hearing the story, imagination firing on all cylinders. I truly believe those students will love to read throughout their lives, and what a privilege it has been to help ignite that spark."

Another very long time RAPPer, Mrs. Shari Hanson said, "I’ll miss it, but after nine years, I think it’s time for others to have the joy of reading to a class of hungry minds.”