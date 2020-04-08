Volunteers deliver wine barrels to be decorated like Easter eggs

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus will prevent the group Easter egg hunts of the past, but St. Helena kids can still have some fun on Easter Sunday tracking down more than 100 colorfully decorated wine barrels scattered around town.

The barrels were donated by Hall Wines and distributed by Tony Montelli and other members of the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge #167.

With so many events canceled throughout the Napa Valley, Montelli said he was “trying to get something uplifting going for the community.” Montelli’s best friend and fellow Odd Fellow Matt Mumford, who works for Hall, said the winery was looking to donate some barrels.

“He had the idea that we could get a few people to paint them like Easter eggs,” Montelli said. “And then kids could ride around on bikes or parents could drive their families around and go Easter egg hunting at a social distance.”