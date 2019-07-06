Instructor Joan Comendant, a Certified Professional Senior Fitness instructor, will teach weekly Tai Chi classes starting in August at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College.
Comendant has more than 20 years of experience teaching Tai Chi, which is both a moving meditation and a martial art, based on the principles of harmony and balance. A regular practice reduces stress, stimulates the internal organs, strengthens the immune and nervous systems, improves blood circulation and concentration, increases flexibility and range of motion, and helps balance and coordination. It requires no special equipment or place to practice, and adults of all ages and conditions can enjoy the movement involved.
Classes will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m., starting Aug. 22 and continuing through Dec. 19. There will be no class on Nov. 28. Cost is $75, pre-registration is required by calling 967-2900 or visiting napavalley.edu.