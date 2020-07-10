Whitney LeBlanc donates stained glass equipment to Angwin’s Pacific Union College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Whitney LeBlanc is a master of the art of stained glass, and he wants to make sure he’s not the last.

That’s why the retired Angwin artist, author and television producer donated his extensive collection of stained glass equipment to Pacific Union College.

“It shouldn’t become a lost art,” said LeBlanc, who fabricated much of the new stained glass at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church, when the campus, including the church was rebuilt.

In June his assortment of kilns, glass, machines, light tables and other equipment arrived in PUC’s Fisher Hall, where Fine Arts students will be able to use it in elective classes, probably in the 2021-2022 school year.

LeBlanc taught a few classes at his own studio, but he had to stop because of liability concerns and the cost of insurance. Disheartened by the thought of his equipment and supplies being thrown away once he dies, he decided to donate it to PUC, where he taught Theatre Acting for a few years in the late 1990s.

The gift comes as PUC is retooling its Fine Arts program, said Rajeev Sigamoney, chair of PUC’s Visual Arts Department. A large studio in Fisher Hall is being converted into a multi-functional space for painters, illustrators, sculptors, and stained-glass artists.