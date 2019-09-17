Italian born Carlo Marchiori studied classic art and academic design in Padua and Venice. In 1967 he was nominated for an Academy Award for an animated short but eventually abandoned filmmaking and advertising for mural paintings, and since 1978 he has lived and worked in California.
With the advantage of his traditional heritage and classic art education he can offer the closest interpretation to Renaissance, Baroque and Neo-classic styles of painting. His interpretations go beyond the formula as he injects soul, whimsy, freshness and spontaneity into academic technique.
Marchiori has worked in casinos, hotels, restaurants and for private clients in Europe, North America and Asia including the St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco; Raffles Hotel, Singapore; Tokyo Westin, Japan; Mirage Hotel & Bellagio Casino, Las Vegas; Disney Sea Tokyo, Japan; Robert Mondavi Winery, Napa Valley, and Emporio Rulli, San Francisco.
At the Rotary’s fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 12, a private dinner for 10 with Marchiori at his home and grounds (Ca’Toga), which are truly works of art themselves, will be auctioned off.
The western-themed Hoedown will be held in the Tubbs Building at the Napa Valley Fairgrounds in Calistoga and will feature a barbecue dinner and wine, a salsa tasting, music by LC Diamonds, and dancing. It is Calistoga Rotary’s main signature fundraiser.
Calistoga Rotary gave out over $22,000 in high school college and vocational scholarships last year, planted landscape at the Logvy Park Veteran’s Memorial, has cleaned up Calistoga’s Pioneer Cemetery and is currently working on some downtown beautification projects. Proceeds from the Hoedown will go to support Rotary’s scholarship program, youth leadership (HS Interact Club), the international exchange student program (over 25 Calistoga students have been sent abroad via this program), “Every 15 Minutes” Alcohol Prevention Program, Safe and Sober Grad Night Party, Calistoga’s Elementary school literacy support, Youth Safety, Preschool Scholarships, Upvalley Family Centers, as well as other community programs.
“The Harvest Hoedown is our opportunity to raise funds for some very important and vital programs,” said Mary Hastings, Calistoga Rotary president. “It has always been a very special evening and something that our membership and our community supporters look forward to every year. We appreciate the community’s continued support.”
Other auction items include a unique opportunity for a four-course dinner at Theorem Vineyards Estate Diamond Mountain for 24 people with owners and hosts Kisha and Jason Itkin, a four-night stay at a luxury golf resort on Maui in a spacious two-bedroom villa with breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific, a private dinner with legendary blues musician Charlie Musselwhite, The Mayor’s Ride (a guided bike tour of Calistoga and Kimball Reservoir) with a gourmet lunch and an afternoon wine tasting with Mayor Chris Canning, Brunch for 10 at Embrace Calistoga B&B, beer pairing at Calistoga Inn, a three-day weekend in Mammoth for six people, and our own Calistoga Fire Department will deliver a birthday cake to your home.
Tickets are $90 per person and are available at Calistogarotary.org or by calling (707) 321-3862. We hope to see you there!
The Calistoga Rotary Club was founded in 1924 and currently has more than 50 members. Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Our 35,000+ clubs work together to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education and to grow local economies. You can learn about Rotary Club of Calistoga at www.calistogarotary.org and about Rotary International at www.rotary.org.