Wine Stop, Yager Gallerie, Fitness First win with festive, decorated windows

Congratulations to the Calistoga Wine Stop for receiving top honors in the annual Decorated Storefront Contest, and to Yager Galerie, and Fitness First for placing second and third. 

This year, 20 shops participated in the event with nearly 330 voters texting in their favorites to the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce. Winners were announced Dec. 13. 

Owners Tammy and Tara Pelter decorated Wine Stop’s winning storefront with festive silver and blue packages perfectly wrapped, along with a menorah.

Yager Galerie, with their understated and elegant windows, incorporated nature into their display, with wreaths filled with oranges and white candles and holly on display at the entry.

Fitness First's bright and fun window display, in their new location on Lincoln Avenue, included lighted Christmas trees, colored lights and Santa’s hat, creating a small winter wonderland in downtown Calistoga.

Visit Calistoga thanks all of the participating stores and all who voted. Make sure on your next holiday stroll through downtown Calistoga, you take a few minutes to admire the decorated windows.

