Lee Youngman Galleries announces the addition of Evgeny and Lydia Baranov, renown artist duo, to their gallery in Calistoga. Their unique style of painting together on the same canvas has become popular with collectors worldwide.
The couple travels to Europe, Canada, Great Britain, and other exotic locations for painting experiences. Their collectors include Clint Eastwood, the Hearst family, England's Royal Family, and many others.
Both Evgeny and Lydia were born, raised and educated in Moscow, Russia, where they received their master’s degrees from Moscow Architectural Institute. Each has had a passion for painting, and that is what formed the duo almost 30 years ago. The work in a broad field of subjects, portrait, genre, still life, landscape, both plein air and studio. They now reside in the Carmel area.
The Lee Youngman Gallery has a collection of their work, from very large paintings of Tuscany to more intimate plein air oils of Parisian city streets.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except closed Tuesdays. For information, call 1-800-551-0585 or 707-942-0585.