The second annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) on Feb. 7-10 in Yountville will feature more than 100 short films from across the globe.
The films are programmed into more than 20 screening blocks, plus special events.
The films exemplify every genre from documentaries and dramatic shorts to world cinema, comedy, science fiction/horror selections, animation and family-friendly works, according to a press release.
The festival features three pop-up cinemas at The Barrel Room at The Estate Yountville, Bardessono Inn & Resort and Heritage Room at the Community Hall.
In partnership with CellarPass.com, the festival’s schedule and tickets are available at YISFF.com.
The VIP Festival Pass is $199 until Jan. 31 and $249 after. It includes 20 different blocks of films, special events and wine tastings, an opening night and an after party.
The Festival Pass, for $60 in advance, includes access to all screenings from Thursday to Sunday.
A Weekend Pass, $45, in advance is good for screenings on Saturday and Sunday, and a Friday only pass is on sale now for $25.
YISFF’s production and programming are being directed by the team from the San Jose Int’l Short Film Festival, which is ranked as one of the Top 50 Film Festivals “worth their submission fee” by MovieMaker Magazine.
YISFF will co-host a VIP and media sneak preview screening on Saturday, Jan. 19 at Jessup Cellars from 7-9:30 p.m. The event will be combined with the opening night of Jessup Cellars’ sixth annual Art House Short Film Series, which runs monthly through April.