Meadowood Napa Valley shows resort rebuild plans

Meadwood Napa Valley resort is planning not only a Glass Fire rebuild, but a revamp for the 21st century.

About half of its buildings burned during the 2020 blaze, including the clubhouse, three-star Michelin restaurant, café, event areas and 42 guest rooms. The proposed rebuild doesn’t try to simply replicate the old look.

A reborn Meadowood is to have 25% more in building square footage. Still, the total of 106 overnight lodging units will remain the same.

“Meadowood will operate at the same capacity and intensity as it did prior to the Glass Fire,” said Christopher Birdwell of the resort. “Size is only being modified to address guest needs.”

The revamped resort is intended to meet current and future trends in the hospitality industry, accommodate social distancing, current building codes and be a model of fire safe construction, Birdwell said. For now, the resort is open using the surviving buildings.

On Wednesday, the county Planning Commission endorsed the building concepts and proposed development agreement for the resort nestled in hills along Silverado Trail northeast of St. Helena. The recommendations go to the county Board of Supervisors.

“This is pretty well thought through,” Commissioner Andrew Mazotti said. “It’s really great to see an iconic property like this come back to life in a better way.”

Several commissioners tried to put the proposed project in context — it's a fire rebuild, they said.

“This is a rebuild after a catastrophic loss,” Commissioner Dave Whitmer said.

Attorney William McKinnon of Water Audit California said the county's public notice and outreach were inadequate. Also, this is a "massive project" and the public had too little time to review it before the Planning Commission meeting, he said.

He had questions about wells and a stream on the property. He expressed concern to the commission about how Meadowood water use potentially affects the nearby Napa River.

Meadowood began its Glass Fire comeback when it reopened in spring 2021. Birdwell said the resort dismissed 95% of its workforce immediately after the fire and has rehired about 40% of the lost workforce.

Meadowood has its roots in Napa County’s 1961 approvals that allowed Freeman Nichols to build a new community on 270 acres near St. Helena. The subdivision of homes included a country club that by 1964 had a golf course, tennis courts, a pool and restaurant.

This initial resort primarily served as a club for local winegrowers, Birdwell said. It had seven guest rooms with a 35% occupancy rate and an average daily rate of $35.

In 1979, the resort sold to a company that included William Harlan, who remains an owner today.

Harlan’s original plan wasn’t to build today’s Meadowood. Rather, he wanted to plant a vineyard on the golf course, build a small winery and create a family estate.

A chance meeting with famed Robert Mondavi changed things. Mondavi wanted a wine auction at Meadowood and convinced Harlan to keep the resort, Birdwell said.

That led to a new phase for the resort. Napa County in 1981 approved a development agreement that allowed major renovations. This past spring, Meadowood announced that Forbes Travel Guide awarded the resort five stars for the hotel and spa, even with the Glass Fire diminishment.

“Over the past 60 years, the property has evolved in sync with the evolution of this great wine region,” Birdwell said.