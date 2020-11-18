Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Ex-NVC skipper Minner at helm in Kentucky

Former Napa Valley College head coach Chris Minner is in his first year as the head women’s coach at Midway University outside Lexington, Ky.

Minner, who was with the Storm from 2002-05, was named as the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association-NAIA National Coach of the Year in 2016 when he was at Our Lady of the Lake University of San Antonio, Texas.

He is Napa Valley College’s all-time winningest coach for both percentage and number of victories. He coached the Storm to their first state playoff berth in 2003 and their highest ranking.

“His history of success and experience at the NAIA level really impressed us and I believe under his leadership we will continue to see the program progress,” Rusty Kennedy, Midway’s Vice President for Admissions and Student Affairs, said in a story at gomidwayeagles.com.

Minner was a four-time Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and was twice named as the WBCA Region Coach of the year at Our Lady of the Lake, as he led the Saints to a 189-45 record in seven seasons, with seven appearances at the NAIA National Tournament, six RRAC regular season championships, and three RRAC tournament titles.

He was an assistant last year at NCAA-Division I University of North Texas.