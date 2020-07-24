Napa Valley Up & Comers: Dominguez, Koffler, Meyers among top returning juniors

Six of her goals came on hat tricks against Bethel in a preseason game and American Canyon in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.

But one of her biggest goals tied the first Big Game of the season against Vintage, 1-1, in the second half on Jan. 17. The tie stood after she had a shot blocked by Vintage goalkeeper Carla Magana during stoppage time.

"I can’t say enough about Ava," Gallegos said. "A couple of those balls were lost and she went and (chased them down), and by digging that one out she got the goal out of it. She played a little bit last game, but she was pretty limited because she was sore. Tonight she was still sore but with the adrenaline of this game, she was going to fight through it no matter what.”

Jonathan Koffler

School: Calistoga

Class of: 2022

Sports: Basketball, baseball

Koffler’s first taste of varsity sports was in baseball his freshman year and he impressed right away.