National Weather Service issues red flag warning for parts of Napa County

Due to the threat of dry lightning, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, beginning Sunday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday for north Napa County, as well as the Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, the mountains of San Benito County, interior Monterey County, the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.
Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon. Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires, according to the weather service.
During heightened fire danger, CAL FIRE will place additional firefighters on duty, staff more fire engines and keep more equipment on 24 hours a day to be able to respond to any new fires, the agency announced on its website.
Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires
The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.
Napa County is looking for ways to make the recent megafires a memory, not a harbinger.
Part 2: Wildfires threaten the bread and butter of Napa Valley: tourism and wine production. What now?
The prospect of major wildfires each fall is a terrifying prospect for Napa Valley's wine industry.
Intense wildfire is no longer just a rural problem, worried city officials say.
Napa County is seeking ways to keep the 2021 fire season from being a repeat of 2020 and 2017.