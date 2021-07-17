National Weather Service issues red flag warning for parts of Napa County

Due to the threat of dry lightning, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, beginning Sunday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday for north Napa County, as well as the Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, the mountains of San Benito County, interior Monterey County, the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon. Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires, according to the weather service.

During heightened fire danger, CAL FIRE will place additional firefighters on duty, staff more fire engines and keep more equipment on 24 hours a day to be able to respond to any new fires, the agency announced on its website.