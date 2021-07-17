 Skip to main content
National Weather Service issues red flag warning for parts of Napa County

National Weather Service issues red flag warning for parts of Napa County

Red Flag Warning Sunday July 18
National Weather Service

Due to the threat of dry lightning, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning, beginning Sunday.

The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday for north Napa County, as well as the Santa Lucia Mountains, Los Padres National Forest, the mountains of San Benito County, interior Monterey County, the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, the Diablo Range, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon through early Monday afternoon. Given the dry fuels over the higher elevations, any cloud to ground lightning strikes have the potential of starting new wildfires, according to the weather service.

During heightened fire danger, CAL FIRE will place additional firefighters on duty, staff more fire engines and keep more equipment on 24 hours a day to be able to respond to any new fires, the agency announced on its website.

The Napa Fire Department has put together an educational video parody based on the original Talking Heads' song and video titled “Burning Down the House”. Their version is called "“Don’t Burn Down Your House.”

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

