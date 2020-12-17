10 Questions: Michael Lennon counts on resilience during COVID-19 pandemic

5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Like many of our Napa tourism partners, Calistoga Spa Hot Springs has closed or reduced services several times over the past three years due to wildfires in the region, Public Safety Power Shutoffs and this year with the impact of COVID-19 and the recent Glass Fire.

6. What makes you most proud of your industry?

Resilience. The hospitality industry has and will continue to navigate challenging times. These may be the hardest times our industry has faced and everyone I speak to is forward looking and accepting of the challenges ahead.

I am proud to be the 2020/2021 board chair for Visit Napa Valley. Led by Executive Director Linsey Gallagher, the board is focused on sustainable tourism recovery in Napa Valley, so that our residents can get back to work, our businesses can prosper, and our city can have funds to support all the great things we love about Napa.

7. What’s on your to-do list?