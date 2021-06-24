2021 Calistoga Community Award winners reflect extraordinary year

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 Community Award winners, and the list reflects not only those who selflessly give back to the community, but also the extraordinary circumstances of the past year.

This year, the entire business community has been honored with the Business of the Year award, for surviving the many trials of the pandemic, the wildfires and evacuation.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $3 for your first 3 months!

Also outside of the box this year, the Gary Barrett Lifetime Achievement winner has been awarded posthumously to community service leader Lil Ticen. Ticen passed away in February. She had served on many boards throughout the years, and was a founding member of the Calistoga Education Foundation. She also served as president of the Calistoga Community Chest Board of Directors for more than 20 years, and sat on the board at the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

Karen Cakebread has been chosen as this year’s Citizen of the Year. Cakebread is a founding board member and past president of Calistoga Winegrowers. In 2017, Rep. Mike Thompson also recognized Cakebread as Woman of the Year in Napa County for her work with the Napa Valley Vintners, and her community work in the wake of the Valley Fire.