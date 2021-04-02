2021 Napa Valley Writers' Conference moving from St. Helena to Napa

Brian Teare, conference alumnus and returning faculty member, is the author of six critically-acclaimed books, the most recent of which, "Doomstead Days," was longlisted for the 2019 National Book Award. His honors include Lambda Literary and Publishing Triangle Awards and a fellowship from the NEA, among others. He teaches at the University of Virginia and heads the micropress Albion Books.

Returning faculty member Matthew Zapruder is the author of five collections of poetry, most recently "Father’s Day," as well as "Why Poetry," a book of prose. He is editor at large at Wave Books, where he edits contemporary poetry, prose, and translations. He teaches at Saint Mary’s College of California.

Fiction

Returning faculty member Charles Baxter is the author of seven works of fiction, most recently "There’s Something I Want You to Do." His new novel, "The Sun Collective," is forthcoming in early 2021. He has received the Award of Merit in the Short Story and the Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the Rea Award in the Short Story. He teaches at the University of Minnesota.