3 suspects arrested for cannabis cultivation on Sonoma land, including Robert Louis Stevenson State Park

California State Parks uncovered multiple illegal cannabis cultivation operations this summer at Robert Louis Stevenson and Sugarloaf Ridge state parks in Sonoma County, resulting in the arrest of three men from Santa Rosa the agency announced Friday.

The three suspects were arrested for illegal cannabis cultivation, carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of an assault weapon, unlawful water diversion and polluting a state waterway.

During one of the operations in collaboration with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the state entities also seized four firearms and discovered multiple water diversions, pollution and suspected illegal pesticides being used.

State Park Peace Officers, rangers and lifeguards, returned to the state park and eradicated all remaining cannabis plants, removed the water diversions and confirmed that the grow operations were no longer active, the agency said in a news release.

For more than 150 years, SPPOs have worked closely with the state’s network of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to ensure state parks and their surrounding communities are safe and information regarding illegal activities is shared so that all may remain vigilant when issues do arise.