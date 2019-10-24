Two slip-and-fall lawsuits were filed within an hour of each other last week in Napa County Superior Court.
In the first suit, American Canyon Walmart customer Antonella Randazzo claimed she was shopping on Aug. 11 when she stepped on a grape in a non-produce aisle and fell, causing her to suffer injuries and pay medical expenses. Walmart failed to inspect, sweep and maintain its floors to the benefit of guests’ safety, Randazzo claimed.
Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargove said in an email that Walmart will respond in the courts when it is served with the lawsuit, and that safety for customers is a top priority.
A second slip-and-fall lawsuit was filed 45 minutes later, this time against St. Helena Hospital.
The lawsuit claimed that in June, patient Shauna Brennan fell and injured both of her knees after walking on a wet and slippery floor in her room. Brennan had been sleeping while her room, unknown to her, was mopped, according to the lawsuit.
The injury caused her to develop a blood clot, which quickly spread to her heart, according to the lawsuit. She underwent open heart surgery three days after the fall. Hospital spokesperson Jill Kinney said in an email that the hospital could not comment due to patient confidentiality laws, but was committed to providing safe and quality care for its patients.
Brennan is seeking an unspecified amount of money for wage losses and other damages related to the fall.