Our big April highlight was the annual “Wake Up Your Heart” breakfast event – our biggest yet, with NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez as our guest speaker.
The kids got involved in various ways: Art Director Kari Martin led astronomy art projects to decorate the gym; the members that the Club is taking to the US Space & Rocket Center Space Camp in Alabama this summer all attended in their space suits and got some time, photos, and autographs with Jose; and some others attended with their families.
This event was also part of the inspiration for a new spring program at the Clubhouse called “Professionals,” in which kids get a fun introduction to thinking about careers. So far they’ve talked about the difference between a “job” and a “career,” and discussed some they’re interested in. This would be a great program for guests who are willing to spend a few minutes telling the kids about their own careers and what it took to get there (hint, hint!!).