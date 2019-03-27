Our Club Members are well aware that spring is here! But school’s not over yet, and the Learning Center will stay busy right through to summer. Staff work hard to help every struggling scholar, but when our awesome adult and high school volunteers join the effort, it brings a beautiful extra layer of support. The Club’s Chromebooks are also clocking a lot of hours for kids with online homework and research projects. Later in the afternoon, it’s fun to see kids who have finished homework still hanging out for Monopoly, puzzles, online math games, or a good book.
At the Teen Center, one of BGCSHC Art Director Kari Martin’s projects was designer pillows – you don’t often see a teen at a sewing machine these days!
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga has two sites in Calistoga: The Clubhouse at 1401 N. Oak Street (707-709-6950) and the Teen Center at 1505 Grant Street (707-339-0994). We always welcome questions, new members, and volunteers!