May was a month of delight at the Boys & Girls Club: We had a little bring-your-grownup-to-spa-night event, a big bustling Neighborhood Night with a science emphasis and 21 sign-up-able choices for Summer Camp 2019, a dodgeball game with a team that drove over from the St. Helena Boys & Girls Club, and our own local Boys & Girls Club Week celebration with a whole lineup of fun! Club Week included a mini variety show complete with drama, dance, and jokes, as well as crazy hair day, an actual Taco Tuesday, a jumpy-house, PJ day, and more!
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga has two sites in Calistoga: The Clubhouse at 1401 N. Oak Street (707-709-6950) and the Teen Center at 1505 Grant Street (707-339-0994). We always welcome questions, new members, and volunteers!