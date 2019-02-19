Tickets are $15 and need to be bought in advance at Rianda House. Seating is limited. For information call Rianda House, 963-8555, ext. 101.

Dr. Laura Stanfield Prichard will explore the surprising roots of some of Bernstin’s masterworks including “West Side Story,” “Chichester Psalms” and “On the Town.” Prichard’s lecture includes readings from his private letters and public statements on peace and justice.

A Centennial Salute to Leonard Bernstein will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22 at St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St.

2018 Rianda House year-end review

-980 UpValley older adults made 10,725 visits to connect with their community

-Of those 980 people, 70% from St. Helena, 12% from Calistoga, 12% from Napa, 6% from everywhere else, including Angwin, Pope Valley

-Rianda House served 1,248 healthy lunches and served as the staging site for 600 home-delivered monthly meals in St. Helena and Calistoga

-$387,000, annual budget, 53% from community donations, the rest from grants and activity donations

-Rianda House turned 10 (first opened its doors on May 15, 2008)

-27 weekly classes offered in St. Helena for older adults to engage in healthful, education, supportive and fun activities

-Five classes offered weekly in Calistoga

-85 volunteers contributed a total of 3,775 hours

-Launched three-year sustainability pledge

-Answered 1,890 phone calls from those seeking information and assistance