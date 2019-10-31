Hazardous waste collection took place Saturday at the Napa County Fairgrounds where residents were able to discard hazardous household items such as paint, cleaning products, used oil, old gasoline, batteries, and light bulbs.
The yearly event is put on by Napa County Environmental Management, and typically 200 – 250 people drop off items, said Christy Pestoni, with Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling, at Clover Flat Landfill. Pestoni and members of her crew volunteer their time during this event. She also said the operation there is making power by harvesting landfill and creating enough energy to power 900 homes.
A lot of what gets dropped off this event is unused paint, which can get reformulated into new paint, said Doug Calhoun, with Napa County Environmental Management.