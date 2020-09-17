A piece of aircraft history -- Mike Nieman's Pratt & Whitney aircraft engine -- sits in St. Helena

Watch Now: St. Helenan Mike Nieman

“The flight engineers on the airplane would never let the pilots start it because if they fouled the 56 spark plugs – two per cylinder – it would take a day and a half of maintenance to get it all back, ready to go again,” Nieman said. And, if the spark plugs are fouled, you can overprime it and blow a piston through the block when the air chamber is filled with fuel. “Starting them is real tricky,” Nieman said in an understatement. He posted a video of starting the engine on YouTube some seven years ago.

Nieman’s R4360 is not the only one running. “A friend of mine has one running in a downtown in New Jersey at a gas station,” and another friend, Steve Phillips, has one in Petaluma that he starts once a year, during an event where he shows off his farm implements.

With Phillips, the two traded information and help. “When I was putting it together, I could call Steve and ask him questions about ignition vibrators and stuff that I had no clue about. That was the fun part of it, I’ve worked on cars all of my life, being able to work on airplane engines has really helped me mentally keep going with the mechanics,” he said.

Long checklist