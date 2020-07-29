A sign of the times: Calistoga's Susie's Bar is for sale

Susie's Bar in Calistoga

A for sale sign on Susie's Bar appeared last week, amid bar closures due to COVID-19. 

Always wanted to own a bar? Now’s your chance.

Susie’s Bar, a landmark on Lincoln Avenue, is for sale. The dive bar is one of the oldest in the area.

Josh Blakeley, and his business partner Frank Kibbish, took over Susie’s in 2013. The bar has been struggling since state and county COVID-19 mandates closed bars starting months ago, then opened them in late May with restrictions. Susie’s partnered with Bella Bakery to serve pizza, and marked off the bar for social distancing, but due to the recent statewide spike in virus cases, bars are closed again.

