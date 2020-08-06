A sneak peek at Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs' renovations

Guests will have the option to check-in by using their cell phones as keys, and can check in online without stopping at the front desk. The majority of the guest rooms open directly to the exterior, which will also enable guests to access their rooms without entering the lobby. The entire staff will practice social distancing, use personal protective gear, and implement enhanced cleaning and safety measures.

Modern design

The resort will feature 50 renovated guestrooms, including Edy’s House, which will have two guest rooms with separate entrances. The nearby restored Victorian “bunkhouse,” with five separate bedrooms and ‘high-end bunkbeds” will be able to sleep 15 guests, Nakamura Bara said.

The resort has also reconfigured central parking area into an expansive outdoor area for picnics and outdoor games, and a newly-developed open air restaurant and bar with trellised seating. House of Better was developed in partnership with Trevor Logan, former owner of the popular Green Chile Kitchen in San Francisco, and current owner of Chile Pies Baking Co. in Guerneville. It will be open to the public.

“We really want to be a part of the community,” Nakamura Bara said. “The location on Lincoln Avenue lends itself to that.”