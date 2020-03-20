ABC confirms permitted Napa restaurants may sell wine to-go

At a time when tasting rooms are closing due to the coronavirus threat, California’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) board will allow the sale of wine and beer to go from restaurants, Director Jacob Applesmith confirmed on March 17.

Consumers can purchase wine for pick-up from restaurants, provided the establishment has the necessary liquor license, the ABC confirmed. Some restaurants may be operating with permits that expressly forbid them from selling wine off-premises, or to go, because of their location or otherwise, the board said. Those restaurants will not be allowed to sell wine for takeout.

Restaurants in Napa, including Compline Wine Bar, Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, Press, and the Q Bar & Restaurant, are actively offering wine for purchase along with takeout meals.

Off-premise sales of wine could potentially increase restaurants sales in the wake of tasting room closures. Sales of wine to distributors and retailers are often significant sources of income for larger wineries.