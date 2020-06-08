Adopt-a-Calistoga High School Senior program seeks more "adoptions"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To provide graduates with something special in lieu of the traditional graduation ceremony this year, a parent-run group has started the Adopt-a-Calistoga High School program, and invites graduates and the public to participate.

"We’ve had a lot of action but we have about 20 more seniors to get up on the Facebook group," said Julie Elkeshen, one of the parents. "Up until now it's mostly been all friends and family of the kids, and it would be nice for some community members to jump in."

The parents or guardians of each graduate will post a descriptor and photos of their graduate, along with a list the student has created of their favorite things, like snacks, hobbies, and restaurants, which the parents group will then post on the Adopt a Senior-Calistoga Facebook page. There, people will be able to adopt a student and provide them with goodies. More than one person can adopt each student, and each request and adoption will be approved of individually.

“If people are interested and not a fan or member of Facebook, they can contact us directly at my email. Kids can be adopted multiple times. This a wholly parent run initiative not attached to the school District,” said Elkeshen, jelkeshen@gmail.com.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

