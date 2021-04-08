Adopt a Senior is back to support Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduates

Students at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School are preparing for the end of another school year and summer break. Unfortunately, seniors once again this year will not have the annual end-of-year celebrations for graduates.
Celebrations like prom, grad night, senior trips, and the graduation ceremony have all been canceled due to the pandemic, leaving senior students disappointed in their final high school year.
“I always knew my senior year would be different, but I never thought it would be like this. Not being able to spend time with my close friends one last year was pretty heartbreaking because who knows when we’d see each other after leaving for college,” said Erenidra Robledo, a CJSHS senior.
Last year, a group of parents came together to form the Grad Night committee for the class of 2020, and led fundraisers and events for the graduating students who would be missing out on customary celebrations.
“We decided to do it when we realized we would not be able to have a grad night as we wanted to do something special for the seniors,” said Julie Elkeshen, member of the committee and President of the CJSHS Board of Trustees.
Parents of the class of 2021 are now working hard to follow after the previous year’s committee, in hopes of giving their students a fun end-of-the-year despite the COVID-19 restrictions still in place. Cristina Gonzalez and Cristina Barajas, two parents of senior students and leaders of the 2021 Grad Night committee, are planning event fundraisers for this year’s students in hopes of similar successful outcomes from the previous year.
“It is important for parents to be involved in their students’ educational lives,” Gonzalez said. “I believe it’s something that can help behavior, self-esteem, and social lives for our youth. And communication between parents and teachers is important as well, as behavior and education is something that isn’t just being worked on at school. It all starts at home.”
They began their fundraising with a project initiated last year, Adopt a Senior, where parents post pictures of the graduating students on a Facebook group page, and community members are encouraged to ‘adopt’ a student, showing their support through gift-giving.
“The gifts don’t have to be expensive, just something to let them know you are thinking of them,” the post on Facebook states.
While the page is just taking off, there is a steady increase of followers, and updated posts of coming-soon events.
The 2021 committee also held their first fundraiser, a car wash on March 21, during which they also sold tamales at $25 per dozen or $2.50 per tamale, to pre-ordering customers and those who arrived at the car wash. According to Gonzalez, 1,000 tamales were made, 600 of which were pre-ordered, and 50 cars arrived at the car wash. The event raised $4,411.
“I felt such satisfaction and pride that we were able to earn so much money, especially because in my mind, I had doubts about the results. I am glad together, as a community, we were able to have this successful event,” said Mayra Urzua, a senior student volunteer. She is also thankful for the opportunity to be with fellow students. “We had a fun time and we were able to at least hang out with our classmates for once. It rewards me with the feeling of being heard and trying our best to make this situation a less difficult time.”
The committee is planning for more events in the coming months. Along with the Facebook page, they are hoping to hold a yard sale and second car wash in April other fundraisers. With the community support they have received so far, the committee is hopeful in celebrating the class of 2021 and the end of their high school years.
“Having these fundraisers helped me realize that we can all come together to at least enjoy the little privileges we have as CJSHS students,” said Robledo.
To show your support for this year’s seniors, join their Facebook page: Adopt a Senior 2021. Calistoga Junior/Senior High School facebook.com/groups/393787241790381 and stay on the lookout for more events dedicated to the class of 2021.
Saida Morales attends Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.
