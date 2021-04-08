Adopt a Senior is back to support Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduates

“It is important for parents to be involved in their students’ educational lives,” Gonzalez said. “I believe it’s something that can help behavior, self-esteem, and social lives for our youth. And communication between parents and teachers is important as well, as behavior and education is something that isn’t just being worked on at school. It all starts at home.”

They began their fundraising with a project initiated last year, Adopt a Senior, where parents post pictures of the graduating students on a Facebook group page, and community members are encouraged to ‘adopt’ a student, showing their support through gift-giving.

“The gifts don’t have to be expensive, just something to let them know you are thinking of them,” the post on Facebook states.

While the page is just taking off, there is a steady increase of followers, and updated posts of coming-soon events.

The 2021 committee also held their first fundraiser, a car wash on March 21, during which they also sold tamales at $25 per dozen or $2.50 per tamale, to pre-ordering customers and those who arrived at the car wash. According to Gonzalez, 1,000 tamales were made, 600 of which were pre-ordered, and 50 cars arrived at the car wash. The event raised $4,411.