Adventist Health St. Helena has announced it will close its 21-bed inpatient Mental Health Unit and 13-bed Senior Behavioral Health Unit July 14.
Patients in need of mental health services can access care at Adventist Health Vallejo, a 61-bed mental health hospital which offers adult, children and adolescent inpatient services, partial hospitalization and an intensive outpatient program.
Adventist Health also provides outpatient psychiatric services at its clinic located in Calistoga, at 913 Washington St., the health organization said in a statement Jan. 17.
“Adventist Health spent considerable time and effort looking at multiple scenarios and it was determined that this was the best course of action. Patients will have access to inpatient services at Adventist Health Vallejo, which is located just 35 miles away. This change better allocates specialized clinicians at a single location, which is ultimately more efficient,” said Steven Herber, president, Adventist Health St. Helena.
The closure will affect 105 full-time, part time and per diem employees.
“We are eager to work with each staff member to place them in other positions within the hospital or in other Adventist Health facilities. We are hopeful we can retain the staff,” Herber said.
When asked what the hospital intends to do with the space after the closure, Herber explained, “Our vision is to use this space to launch other services that meet our community’s needs. While those details are still in development, we look forward to sharing those details as more information becomes available.”